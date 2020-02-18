CFFC: Letter ”K” For Cee this Tuesday – ”K” Yayoi Kusama and her polka dots. Black. From a Louisiana exhibition in Denmark. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
11 comments on “CFFC: Letter ”K””
I was a bit unsure about clicking on this at first as I thought it was snakes, but I’m glad I did.
Well…I don’t think I would have posted snakes – not my animal…so I’m glad you liked it!
I thought you were joining Jude with ‘patterns’ 🙂 🙂
Haha, great! Maybe I should!
I knew Kusama back in the 60’s. She painted polkadots on me – all over. It was our rent for staying at her place overnight.
Wow! I hope you had someone taking a photo of it all! Do you still keep in contact?
Love this! What a gorgeous image. 🙂
😀 A fun lady she is!
She looks it. 🙂
I guess you got the Ks covered in your one photo. Brilliant photo and idea 😀
Thanks, Cee! 😀