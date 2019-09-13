Amanda ask us for a portrait of Blue. Blue is not my favorite colour to wear, but in Nature it is Green and Blue for me. And the image had to come from Iceland this summer.
The ‘Friendly Friday Photo Challenge’ is launched every second Friday here at:
Something to Ponder About, and every other Friday at: The Snow Melts Somewhere.
7 comments on “Friendly Friday – Blue”
What an image!!
♥
A lovely shade of blue for sure 🙂
Glad you like it! I do appreciate blue skies and water even if I cannot wear the colour…
Wow! AMAZING PIC, for the prompt this week. Is that an albatross?
That’s blue!
It is indeed!