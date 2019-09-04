CFFC: Fashion Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Fashion Bridal clogs from Holland, in fashion at the beginning of the 20th century! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 comments on “CFFC: Fashion”
Oh, they are lovely. 🙂
Very interesting looking clogs!