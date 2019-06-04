Cee asks us to smile this week – Here’s one from me, last summer when I finally got away from the heat and drought in Skåne and reached the sweet, fresh air of Norrland and Lofoten. The best smile that year…
And the sweetie in the header, from Jokkmokk’s Market in Lappland, Sweden.
You can never get too many smiles in your life!
12 comments on "CFFC: Smiles"
I’m now smiling too.
janet
Ah, the wonderful smile of the Finnish Lapponian Dog. I love them (but I am biased because I have one myself). It has a very comfortable resting place. They do prefer cooler temperatures.
Great smile in the field of flowers 🙂
Love your happy smile, A C, amidst the flowers! And the dog is so cute
Thank you, Sue. Hard to imagine what that change in temperature did to me. I get very frightened reading about temperatures over 50C now, in India.
You and me both, Ann Christine
Poor us if this is worsening. And the whole world.
Poor earth and the people in it… But man us responsible for much of the earth’s ills…..
We are. The earth is better off without us.
Who knew dogs could smile!!! Love that joyful shot in the flowers Ann-Christine!
My absolute love for greenery, flowers and degrees about 20 C instead of 35 C is obvious…and he smiles too, doesn’t he? Thank you, Tina!
😊