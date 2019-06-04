CFFC: Smiles

Cee asks us to smile this week – Here’s one from me, last summer when I finally got away from the heat and drought in Skåne and reached the sweet, fresh air of Norrland and Lofoten. The best smile that year…

And the sweetie in the header, from Jokkmokk’s Market in Lappland, Sweden.

You can never get too many smiles in your life!

 

 

    My absolute love for greenery, flowers and degrees about 20 C instead of 35 C is obvious…and he smiles too, doesn't he? Thank you, Tina!

