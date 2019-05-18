We have buried so much of the delicate magic of life – D.H. Lawrence



On my walks in the forest, I love everything fresh, fragile and delicate that spring brings to nature – the feeling of looking at the world for the first time. Rebirth. Renewal. The importance of a living planet Earth for our children and grandchildren to be a part of, echoes with every step.

This week, the challenge must be Delicate. To me, Spring itself reveals something of the very essence of the word – Delicate. I hope you will enjoy walking with me, meeting some spring flowers from my ramblings!

Naturally, Delicate is used in several meanings, not only concerning flowers…:

Pleasantly soft or light – like the scent of a rose…; having a thin, attractive shape – delicate hands for example…; fragile or easily damaged – like fine china…; pleasant but not easily noticed – like a delicate floral pattern on the walls…

And being ”a delicate matter” is of course another, more difficult, possibility…

So, what is Delicate to you? We are looking forward to seeing your interpretations – Let us bring back some of ”the delicate magic of life”!

When you see how fragile and delicate life can be, all else fades into the background

– Jenna Morasca

The delicacy of flowers takes different shapes – they might be tall and stately…

…or as tiny as these moss flowers, not higher than your thumb nail…

Some live in the shade on the forest floor, and some thrive in the bright sunshine…

Sometimes delicacy stands out most beautifully when placed in rough company – oh, the joy of forest apple blossoms!

As humans we are indeed, in many ways, just like flowers. So, I would like to end with a reflection from Henry David Thoreau – together with a hope that we will be more delicate in how we treat Mother Earth as well:

The finest qualities of our nature, like the bloom on fruits, can be preserved only by the most delicate handling. Yet we do not treat ourselves nor one another thus tenderly.

Thank you again, Patti, for a marvelous Street Art Challenge!

