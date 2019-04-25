Frank goes for Connections this week, and I have a story. Last week I went to The Netherlands for the grand flower festival and the parade – but also to reconnect with a man I met almost exactly 30 years ago when hiking the King’s Trail from Abisko, Sweden.
We have not seen each other for all those years, but we have kept contact by writing letters. A great deal of ones life ”happens” somewhere between 30 and 60. But, we recognized each other immediately. He was still shy, and so tall and thin, though his big bush of hair had turned greyer and a bit less bushy. Like mine.
We spent some hours walking, talking, eating good food and remembering those happy, hiking days in the mountains. 1989. I walked with my dog and he walked alone. I was very impressed by him being a professor in theoretical mathematics and he was impressed by me hiking alone, heavily packed and only accompanied by a big dog.
Where did all those years go? We still connect…Wim and I, and it was not easy to say goodbye again. Life is a strange thing, but so are connections. Just how do they work? What makes us connect, never forget, and still ”know” one another after so many years? Wonderful.
8 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Connections”
Your story was very heartwarming and made me think about friends I haven’t seen or talked to in years.
It’s delightful to have a friend that you can reconnect with years later. Life happens so much after 30…
Oh… what a wonderful story. How sweet to connect again. 🙂
Thank you fr sharing the story with us, AC!
How nice to connect again after all those years!
Ahh, what an excellent story! Makes me wish to walk alone with the dog. Waitaminute – I do that yet on a daily basis! 😀
Oh, what a marvellous story, Ann Christine! Most heart-warming, I’m all for connections, however brief!
A lovely story Ann-Christine
I enjoyed your story immensely, Leya. Thanks for sharing ❤🤗
Haha, well, I am glad, Hanna! A bit bitter sweet.