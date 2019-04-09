Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Walks, Trails, Sidewalks
I have enjoyed walking all of these –
Different views and landscapes,
but enchantingly lovely
each one in its own way.
6 comments on “CFFC: Walks, Trails, Sidewalks”
Thank you for the lovely walk, A-C! 🙂
These are all good selections, but the flowers are really calling to me today.
janet
Oh, great selection, Ann Christine!
Thank you, Sue!
What varied walks you have for this week. They give all sort of feelings. 😀
Thank you, Cee – thought there would be something for everyone!