For Cee today – one of my favorite shadows from the years with my dog Mille, and some lovely fence patterns from where I do not remember.
4 comments on “CFFC: Shadows”
wow that first one is a great long shadow!
Thanks – yes, and I was fast with the camera as I saw Mille running back to me right in the middle of it!
Mille-in-your-shadow is such a clever photo idea and the balustrade panels throw strong, dramatic shadows. I found both inspiring.. thanks Leya!
Thank you for a lovely comment!