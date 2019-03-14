For Cee this week – three fences in one picture: A very broad stone fence, one barbed wire and one electrified fence. The gates below belongs to the most fantastic pink building in Ronneby, Blekinge.
12 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Fences and Gates”
Ohh, what special shadows in the second one! Have you ever posted the pink house or is it still waiting? 🙂
Gates and shadows absolutely fabulous 🙂
Thank you, Brian! Sometimes we are lucky to have that phone…
and know how to use it. I am hopeless with the phone camera
That gate creates an amazing shadow pattern
Glad you like it too! I thought it amazing – so glad I had my phone to get a photo!
Last photo is so dramatic.. I love it!
Thank you very much – in fact it is a phone shot…didn’t have my camera!
Love the shadow shot!
Thanks – a marvelous gate it is. I look at it every time I pass by.
Oh the shadows on your last photo is superb. Wonderful entry my dear friend. 😀
Thank you, Cee – in fact that is a phone shot – didn’t have my camera with me.