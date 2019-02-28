Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Tender Moments Milo moving in with his favorite toy last summer. A tender moment on a very hot day. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Tender Moments”
Charming! What breed of dog is Milo?
He is a Lagotto Romagnolo, an Italian truffle dog.
So sincere!
Mmm. Concentrated! First day here.
Oh my goodness…I just melted!!!!
Haha – hope you will come together again! ♥
Awww… 💕
♥
Very cute!
My youngest…
🙂
Awww such a sweet moment. I always adore your photos.
♥