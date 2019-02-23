The light is returning to the northern hemisphere, but we still have winter –
– which means the opportunities are less for us who love photography – or?
A great solution to the problem is close-ups or macro photography. Your own home is an endless source of motifs – and maybe a look into new worlds. So, this week’s challenge is Close-ups. Looking forward to your creative answers to this prompt!
You certainly don’t have to buy a macro lens – most cameras are good at close-ups. If you have a smartphone/android/iPhone – you will be surprised how easily you get good results.
But, last year I finally bought a macro lens – after a lecture by one of our best Swedish macro photographers. She recommended a TAMRON SP 90mm F/2.8. In this post, you are looking through that macro lens. (All photos except one – I guess you see which one…) As usual, click on the images to enlarge.
Let us see what I found when I ventured out into my flower pot, abandoned for the winter in my garden. Have a look down its frozen interior!
This is something of what I found:
Detta bildspel kräver JavaScript.
And they are not only droplets – but frozen ones, lovingly held by the tiny plants.
Have fun with your close-ups and hope to see you soon – also stay tuned for Amy ‘s challenge next Saturday, March 2!
Before you go, thank you to Patti for a marvelous Nature challenge – Did you see these?
Micheal of HX Report takes us to a very special restaurant…
At Bend Branches you will meet wild things and the love of Nature in photos and quotes..
At A Day In The Life, we get some restful and loving observations of nature’s wonders…
Aletta at Nowathome gave us a totally new experience…
Su at Zimmerbitch shares an important message!
25 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #34: Close-Up”
So inspiring to go out and look at the tiny worlds out there – I have a messy pot that looks rather like yours – I will have to go out and see what I can find inside it!
Good idea – mine turned out to be a treasure pot – I am sure yours will be as well😉
Glorious images Ann Christine. Especially loved the water droplets
Thank you, Tina – frozen droplets are a bit special, but glad you liked them!
Great close-up shots, Ann-Christine! That last one is amazing!
Glad you liked them! And that last one was a lovely surprise when I uploaded the photos.
Beautiful images 🙂
Thank you very much – the world in a pot;-D
These are such beautiful shots. I love the way macro photography provides such surprises when we see the shots on a larger screen. Often it’s the tiny details missed in the view-finder that really make the shot.
Thanks for the ping-back; as you know I feel so passionately about the damage we humans do to our world.
Glad you like the shots, Su. And we share the passion for our planet💚
[…] you ever wanted to know about oysters, we hope you’ve found some interesting subjects for Ann-Christine’s “up close” challenge, and that you’ll join Amy next week for Challenge #35. Remember to tag your post […]
Lovely close-ups, A C….now you have challenged me, I almost never do close up, and only once or twice have I taken a macro!
Looking forward to it 😉
Oh dear…
I love the frozen droplets!
I am glad you like them – imagine my surprise when I looked through the camera lens and first saw them!
[…] Lens-Artists Photo Challenge – Close-up […]
[…] to Ann-Christine for this week’s challenge, and for including those of us who don’t have a macro lens. I […]
Here is mine for the week:
https://norasphotos4u.wordpress.com/2019/02/23/lens-artists-challenge-34-close-up/
Thank you so much for a lovely entry!
We are ready for some light and longer days …
And sounds like your lens was a good investment – (and you are right – the cameras on our smartphones are pretty solid and can good close ups)
—
Your close ups are nice and that ending photo reminded me metal art that is shaped like a C and holds a glass droplet – it is really artsy.
I agree on the light needed… and glad you liked the shots too!
😊☀️
I love the close ups in your flower pot – you made something ordinary look beautiful!!
A lovely comment, Nora, thank you! That was just what I hoped to do – make something unnoticeable noticed!