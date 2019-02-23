Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #34: Close-Up

The light is returning to the northern hemisphere, but we still have winter –

– which means the opportunities are less for us who love photography – or?

A great solution to the problem is close-ups or macro photography. Your own home is an endless source of motifs – and maybe a look into new worlds. So, this week’s challenge is Close-ups. Looking forward to your creative answers to this prompt!

You certainly don’t have to buy a macro lens – most cameras are good at close-ups. If you have a smartphone/android/iPhone – you will be surprised how easily you get good results.

But, last year I finally bought a macro lens – after a lecture by one of our best Swedish macro photographers. She recommended a TAMRON SP 90mm F/2.8. In this post, you are looking through that macro lens. (All photos except one – I guess you see which one…) As usual, click on the images to enlarge.

Let us see what I found when I ventured out into my flower pot, abandoned for the winter in my garden. Have a look down its frozen interior!

This is something of what I found:

And they are not only droplets – but frozen ones, lovingly held by the tiny plants.

Have fun with your close-ups and hope to see you soon – also stay tuned for Amy ‘s challenge next Saturday, March 2!

