Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: In the Distance Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: In the Distance Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
10 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: In the Distance”
You nailed it Leya, Great Photo!
This is a lovely photo.
Thank you very much! Blekinge archipelago, Sweden.
Looks like you can see for miles in your photo. Wonderful 😀
You can, Cee – see for miles out in the Blekinge archipelago!
What a great panoramic shot Leya!
Thank you kindly!
🙂
Gorgeous landscape image, Ann-Christine.
Thank you, Jane – coming from you it means a lot!