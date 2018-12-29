Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #26: Photographic Review of 2018

Before closing the door to 2018, I will try to put my memories into …mostly pictures. New Year’s Eve will soon be here, and it is time to reflect upon the year we are leaving behind. Some people even make a book out of their photos, something I can recommend, as pictures tend to stay with you – to spark even more memories…

This last Lens Artists Photo Challenge of the year 2018, is all about memories. Make a recap of Your 2018! What do you remember most vividly? What precious moments from your everyday life, family, travels, holidays, adventures, meetings, did you capture with your camera?

It is not easy to choose one’s favorite(s) of the year…I know. I tried to pick one photo from every season (sometimes I had to pick two…). Another interesting idea (thank you, Mandy of Silkannthreads… ), is to find one single photo that would represent the whole year. We are looking forward to seeing Your 2018!

dsc_3927.jpg

Winter, January – A blue morning

March – Getting to know a very special cat breed – the Siberian

Spring, April – Bhutan

Summer, June – 5000 dragon flyers at Fanö, Denmark

July – Milo moving in

July – Lofoten, Norway

Autumn, September – I finally bought a macro lens

October – ”My” old beech tree

November – Forest walk

In the header, December 23, 2018, the day before Christmas Eve – and finally, on the road heading for the New Year, 2019…

 

I would like to leave you with a quote from a gifted young lady, whose future sadly was taken away from her – but I believe it is the young generation that will have to teach my own generation how we should have lived, and managed, this world. And, a second quote from a grown-up lady’s perspective:

“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

 Anne Frank

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”

– Oprah Winfrey

With these two quotes, shining with hope for the future, I wish you all a Happy New Year!

Thank you All for joining us in the challenges – we hope you have enjoyed it just as much as we have! Our first challenge in 2019 will be hosted by Amy, so, welcome aboard on January 5!

 

5 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #26: Photographic Review of 2018

  4. A beautiful photographic review Ann-Christine, I especially loved your images from Lofoten this year and am delighted to see this magical place again in your selection. Eivor, Pearl and I posted our review yesterday and are happy to link it here too: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/12/28/2018-reflections-through-the-seasons/
    We wish you and your loved ones a blessed and happy New Year and thank you to you, Amy, Tina and Patti for hosting these lovely weekly challenges xxx

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

