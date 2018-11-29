Thursday Thoughts – A Frosty Walk in November

These last weeks before the light returns, we were lucky to have a couple of cold days.

Frost is a phenomenon of great beauty, just look down…

…and you will see the bright stars on the ground – from where have they fallen…?

Some 10-15 cm higher up, everything is covered in compact whiteness.

After a refreshingly crisp walk, by 3 pm the last rays of sun touch ground and we hurry back home again before dark.

Totti and Milo were made for long, cold days. Unfortunately I am not. Some three or four hours is what I need to feel good – not more without some hot drink…Thank you for walking with me!

Annonser

3 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – A Frosty Walk in November

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.