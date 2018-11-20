Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Funny
Surprise, surprise!
Why do you feed reindeer on the road? Because you have all the time in the world when you are on vacation, because it is fun…and you seem not to care if they get hit by a car. Quite a few of them were limping and were in no hurry to leave the road.
Annonser
2 comments on “CFFC: Funny”
I love the first photo.But the road is not the best place for the reindeer to be wandering and eating perhaps.
OMG that first photo is a riot!! And feeding Reindeer?? How great!!