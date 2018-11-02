Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Any kind of tables or chairs
For Cee this Thursday – Bhutan, a resting place at the Chele La pass.
Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Any kind of tables or chairs
8 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Any kind of tables or chairs”
Amazing capture Leya see non-objective comment on Cee’s comment(as I did not see all the photos but really I need not)
Beautiful photo for this week. 😀
Thank you, Cee😊
I suppose you cannot say it Cee (objectivity and all) but you left out a word which i will kindly insert< MOST Beautiful photo for this week. 😀
Spännande bild som gör sig bra utan färger.
Marvellous! Very good in monochrome
Thank you, Sue!
😊