Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Things People Drive (ride, pilot or captain)
Drones…are maybe not well liked by all of us…but this one is for mapping an area of scientific interest.
Motorbikes – driven by old gentlemen!
Taking down the forest – is done by these big machines nowadays.
Galapagos friends found when traveling with a” panga”.
The reindeer races at the yearly Sami market in Västerbotten, Sweden.
In the header, The Kingston Flyer of New Zealand.
7 comments on “CFFC: Things People Drive…”
My favorite is the reindeer race.
janet
Stunning photo of the Kingston Flyer, Leya! Sadly its not running now. I used to love seeing it when we were in that area.
It is not running? But it looked so well kept! We hopped on and there were sweet little kids along the trail waving. I loved it.
Its been a long saga. No-one seems to have been able to make it profitable unfortunately. I’m glad it WAS running when we lived in Queenstown! 🙂
When did you live in Queenstown? I loved it there. We stayed with an elderly couple in a nice villa with a small pool. I remember they could leave their doors open – like we could here when I was a child. Impressive. My daughter is good at drawing and sketching portraits, and she did a portrait of their granddaughter. A sweet couple they were. this was in 2011 I think.
We’d lived in Queenstown for about 5 and a half years prior to 2011 then moved to Invercargill. Not sure of the exact date, its possible we may have still been in Queenstown when you were there!
Ah – I have made several blogging friends after the visit. I often think about how wonderful it would have been to have known all of you before and to meet up! Maybe in next life…