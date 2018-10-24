CFFC: Things People Drive…

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Things People Drive (ride, pilot or captain)

Drones…are maybe not well liked by all of us…but this one is for mapping an area of scientific interest.

Motorbikes – driven by old gentlemen!

Taking down the forest – is done by these big machines nowadays.

Galapagos friends found when traveling with a” panga”.

The reindeer races at the yearly Sami market in Västerbotten, Sweden.

In the header, The Kingston Flyer of New Zealand.

7 comments on “CFFC: Things People Drive…

      • When did you live in Queenstown? I loved it there. We stayed with an elderly couple in a nice villa with a small pool. I remember they could leave their doors open – like we could here when I was a child. Impressive. My daughter is good at drawing and sketching portraits, and she did a portrait of their granddaughter. A sweet couple they were. this was in 2011 I think.

      • We’d lived in Queenstown for about 5 and a half years prior to 2011 then moved to Invercargill. Not sure of the exact date, its possible we may have still been in Queenstown when you were there!

      • Ah – I have made several blogging friends after the visit. I often think about how wonderful it would have been to have known all of you before and to meet up! Maybe in next life…

