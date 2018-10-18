Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Steps: Indoors or Outdoors
Outdoors and indoors – Punakha Dzong, Bhutan and the Long Room, Ireland.
Annonser
Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Steps: Indoors or Outdoors
Outdoors and indoors – Punakha Dzong, Bhutan and the Long Room, Ireland.
4 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Steps, Indoors or Outdoors”
The first one is a good choice, but I love that second one!
janet
😊
What an amazing spiral staircase.. wow!
That is about what I thought when I saw it! I had to return through the gift shop to find it.