Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Places People Visit
Places people visit – a short summary for Cee! There are so many places…
In the header – mountains.
Majestic churches and cathedrals
Famous buildings by famous architects
Inspiring exhibitions
Cemeteries
Forests – any season
Markets
Beaches
Botanical gardens
Annonser
4 comments on “CFFC: Places People Visit”
I spent 6 weeks in Barcelona in the summer of 1985. The Sagrada Família back then was much less built up than it is now, so I’m with you in wanting to see it again.
such nice variety and the Antoni Gaudi building is seriously one cool work of art! would love to see that in person
Thank you! And I want to go back to Barcelona to see the progress of the cathedral – and La Pedrera!
hope you get to go back – 🙂