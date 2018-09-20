Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Trees For Cee this Thursday – Trees from Skane, Sweden. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Trees”
Beautiful!
Love the perspective you’ve captured, Leya. The light leaves/blossoms against the mid-gray sky is so magical. ❤
Looks amazing even in Black & white
Thank you
This is wonderful. You have captured the soaring feeling you have when you look up into a tall tree – until you are right up there floating among the leaves.
Thank you for a lovely comment!
Oh WOW. I can feel the sun filtering through the leaves. 😀
Thank you, Cee!