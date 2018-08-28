For Cee today – these colours lead me to the sea…but also to a Bhutanese farmer’s kitchen!
Mountain lakes almost always have these hues of blue green. There are many minerals co-operating to make it work. A fascinating colour.
Annonser
For Cee today – these colours lead me to the sea…but also to a Bhutanese farmer’s kitchen!
Mountain lakes almost always have these hues of blue green. There are many minerals co-operating to make it work. A fascinating colour.
5 comments on “CFFC: Teal, Aqua, Turquoise…”
Just love these colours!
Such beautiful choices! I love them all, for different reasons. 🙂 🙂
Water can be all sort of blue greens 😀
Oh, you have seen some sights, A C! Marvellous
Pretty.
janet