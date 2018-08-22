Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Week 5 Photo – Music, guitar, instrument, men, coffee, etc.
All men…
…and good at what they are doing! Irish in the header, in Madrid I admired the glass player sitting in a street market, and…
…happy guys playing cards in the streets of Beijing.
All candid shots.
4 comments on “CFFC: Men and Instruments”
Great set, A C!
Thank you, Sue!
Really interesting photos, Leya. The glass player must have been wonderful to hear. 🙂
He was – so skilled. I guess everybody has tried playing as a child, but this was fantastic.