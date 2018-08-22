CFFC: Men and Instruments

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Week 5 Photo – Music, guitar, instrument, men, coffee, etc.

All men…

 

…and good at what they are doing!  Irish in the header, in Madrid I admired the glass player sitting in a street market, and…

…happy guys playing cards in the streets of Beijing.

All candid shots.

 

4 comments on “CFFC: Men and Instruments

