Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Birds

Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Birds

This week I thought I had nothing to enter – until I remembered the kite flyers of Fanö, and one of their funny inventions. Here we go – unfortunately there is no wind, but just use your inner eye and imagine the wind catching their bodies,  making all the birds swing to and fro in a delightful dance.

Drakflygningsfestival Fanö 151-Redigera

Annonser

8 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Birds

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

w
Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.