Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Birds
This week I thought I had nothing to enter – until I remembered the kite flyers of Fanö, and one of their funny inventions. Here we go – unfortunately there is no wind, but just use your inner eye and imagine the wind catching their bodies, making all the birds swing to and fro in a delightful dance.
Annonser
8 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Birds”
Very clever, Ann-C!! 🙂
Don’t they look bizarre there, marooned on the beach, but doesn’t it make the most striking photo! 🙂 🙂
Hehe – Viveka and I just loved them😉
Oh, very good A C!
Haha- had fun with it😉
😀😀
Oh what a perfect entry for this week. 😀
Terrific entry.