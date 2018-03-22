For Cee – I just had to have my little boy again…Wet, tired and sleepy after an adventurous winter day. Can you hear his relaxed snoring?
I have posted this photo before, in colour, but in fact, I believe his character is more obvious in B&W.
8 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Heads or Facial Features”
So relaxed/exhausted!!!
This is so lovely in black and white Ann-Christine, we can hear him snoring 💜xxx
Hehe…thank you!
Aww sweet. ☺👍
The best!!!
😀 ♥
I can almost hear that snoring!
;-D