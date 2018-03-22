Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Heads or Facial Features

For Cee – I just had to have my little boy again…Wet, tired and sleepy after an adventurous winter day. Can you hear his relaxed snoring?

 

I have posted this photo before, in colour, but in fact, I believe his character is more obvious in B&W.

 

