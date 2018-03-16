I loved meeting this happy guy last summer – and he let me take a photo of him and his old military bike. So I guess it fits Cee’s ”bikes of any kind”.
Annonser
I loved meeting this happy guy last summer – and he let me take a photo of him and his old military bike. So I guess it fits Cee’s ”bikes of any kind”.
4 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Bikes of Any Kind”
Nice photo. And being in black and white suits the subject of the photo.
Portraits are often best in black – and white/sepia and this guy and his machine were quite the couple😊Thank you!
What a wonderful capture of that old bike. 😀
Thank you, Cee – and a very nice elderly gentleman riding it!