Thursday Thoughts – Life Patterns

Tylösand, maybe the most famous beach area in the southern part of Sweden. Two hours away from me – as usual, click the pictures to enlarge.

We spent two glorious days there this week, in the low, winter sun. Walking two early hours on the beach, I realized how many possible patterns there are in a lifetime.

To See a World in a Grain of Sand…

Maybe you, for a long time, follow a straight road, a pattern cut out for you…

… there may be waves on your path – but they can be waves of beauty and learning

Many times Life gets more complicated, but you can still feel the pattern…it has not left you unattended…

Troubles will come your way, but you will sort them out in the end – you have to…

New paths and patterns will open up, and the skies above will again be crispy blue

Sometimes you can trace your footprints back to harmony – but then again, you might even discover bright new paths and find new, wonderful Life Patterns.

Safe Travels!