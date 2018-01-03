WPC: Growth Growth – despite everything… Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
3 comments on “WPC: Growth”
That’s one tough tree!
This tree looks like a mountain warrior – as though it withstands the elements of altitude with great dignity. Where was the shot taken Ann-Christine?
Mountain Warrior – well said – that is what he was . Taken by the roadside in the mountains of central Gran Canaria. Many scorched trees here as well .