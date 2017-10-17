CFFC: Letter I – Needs to start with the letter I

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter I – Needs to start with the letter I

The letter I, from Cee’s challenge,  meant some memorable moments – In the header: Icehotel, Jukkasjärvi, Sweden.

Ice cold Iceland

Icelandic horses

Icy Tännforsen, Sweden

Annonser

10 comments on “CFFC: Letter I – Needs to start with the letter I

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s