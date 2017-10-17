Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter I – Needs to start with the letter I
The letter I, from Cee’s challenge, meant some memorable moments – In the header: Icehotel, Jukkasjärvi, Sweden.
Ice cold Iceland
Icelandic horses
Icy Tännforsen, Sweden
10 comments on “CFFC: Letter I – Needs to start with the letter I”
That ice hotel is really amazing. It’s just starting to really seem like fall here, so winter shots seem far away. But they could be coming at any time!! 🙂
janet
Hopefully not too soon!
Some great ‘I’s, A C
Thank you, Sue!
Winter is creeping upon us again. Great photos!
It is..a couple of months left… .thank you!
Oh yeah, your ice works. I’m now freezing….now where did I put my jacket 😀
Hahaha😁hope you will find it!
I shivered at its beauty
😊Bring a coat!