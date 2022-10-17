Annons Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Macro Monday 17 oktober, 202216 oktober, 2022 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Really beautiful. Love the colour of the mushroom
LOVE this, A C!
Purple mushrooms? Or just the way they caught the light …
That’s a wow Ann-Christine. Beautiful macro 🙂
The beauty of the macro is very much on display here, A-C.