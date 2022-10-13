As much as I love the alleyways and narrow, cobbled streets, Porto has a beautiful waterfront too. We walked and we took a boat trip to see the colourful houses from a distance. And we were not disappointed.
…or walking up from it – was always a treat. I even met some dogs enjoying the shadow.
Colourful and happy houses makes the wanderer happy too!
The bridge across the river made for beautiful views all over. The city looks delightful any time of the day.
A boat trip along the river is always to be recommended. I am not a boat person, but you will see all the bridges and the waterfront up close.
So far we had only walked the Porto side of the river. Another day we would walk the Gaia, where there are many good restaurants and all the wineries.
Gaia photographed from another bridge. We couldn’t get enough of the river – or the many bridges. We’d had a delightful day, so thank you for coming along!
11 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Porto and the Waterfront”
Beautiful gallery of a lovely place, A-C. Those first two shots remind me of some of the steep alleys and street in Provence.
A lovely post A-C with great photos.
I so enjoyed wandering down Memory Lane with you. I’m glad you loved the city too.
Thanks for these nice impressions of the city of Porto.
A wonderful Porto gallery Ann-Christine 🙂
Now I want to go even more!
Meet you up there!
Ah, this has brought back some lovely memories! Those colourful house near the waterfront, that bridge and also the old Sherry boats
Thank you for the lovely tour Ann-Christine!
Wonderful photos. The riverfront is so wonderful. On our visit we would find ourselves walking down to the river in the late afternoon, just to sit and sip an aperitif. I’m sure there were nice places for that in others parts of the city, but we didn’t look.
Porto’s waterfront is beautiful and you have done her justice with photos from many interesting vantage points.