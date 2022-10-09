Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 9 oktober, 2022 / Leya / 11 kommentarer
11 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Neo!
Right place, right time and a perfect capture.
I would love to wander through that arch
Excellent! Well captured!
A beautiful composition. Sue will love this one.
Sue does indeed!!
😊
😄
This is a great composition!
A dashing priest!
Well caught!