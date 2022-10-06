So, we finally went to Porto, a trip cancelled two times due to covid. I must admit it felt strange to travel again…boarding a plane, walking in the sun, taking photos, eating out… My guess is I took more photos than I usually do.
I will share my first impressions of this friendly city today.
But, the azulejos were not the reason why we went to Porto. I knew from my blogging friend Viveka (Myguiltypleasures), that the narrow streets and alleyways, the old houses and the charm of the river Douro – and good food – was THE reason.
Stairs and steps…but worth the trouble!
No words for this path – it was just my kind of path…
More of Porto later on – hope you enjoyed the first piece. We also went to the wine district in the Douro valley. I hope you will enjoy more of Porto later!
6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – A Piece of Porto”
I’ve had Porto on my radar for ages but somehow we’ve never got around to going, and these days I find the thought of the hills and steps rather off-putting. It does look lovely however, and the azulejos in the station in particular look amazing! I’ll look forward to seeing more in future posts 🙂
I loved walking downhill in Porto. And there was so much to love
Looks delightful
Oh, what a great introduction to a city I’ve never visited. I want to go – NOW!
Tee hee!
You can never take too many photos. These are fabulous 🙂