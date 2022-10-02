Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 2 oktober, 202230 september, 2022 / Leya / 6 kommentarer
6 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Are these your own?
Beautiful, perfect, and delicious!!
A beautiful cluster that also puts me in the mood for wine … but I will wait until evening. Happy Birthday, Ann-Christine!
Lovely photo of the grapes!
I recognise those grapes! Well, maybe….
Why do I suddenly want a glass of wine, I wonder? It’s a comforting shot and I mean that in a very good way. The colors are also great.