LAPC #216 – Over The Hill

My interpretation is mostly an intuitional one…and my first thought was of The Great Wall of China. Climbing all those hills and mountains, at the cost of thousands of lives. And they were all buried in that great wall…
I think that I cannot preserve my health and spirits, unless I spend four hours a day at least – and it is commonly more than that – sauntering through the woods and over the hills and fields, absolutely free from all worldly engagements.
– Henry David Thoreau
Literally…these children are walking over that hill.
”Over the hill” also means the hardest climb is over and the view is terrific. So, after 12 years at school – you are over the hill too!
Just remember, once you’re over the hill you begin to pick up speed.
– Arthur Schopenhauer
Hiking in the mountains often brings amazingly magical views. Again and again…
After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.
– Nelson Mandela
In Switzerland we saw this nun contemplating the grandness of God’s Creation, and maybe the road meandering over that hill.
Over some hills you don’t reach another hill – but something totally different – maybe a volcano abyss…like this one in Iceland.
And after a volcano eruption, there are endless lavafields covering the land – the plains, hills and mountains.
I will turn 65 next week…and as I’m ageing I often wonder… when I finally have struggled up that hill – will I see The Light? The Light that our religion talks about?
And what about our animal friends? They must be even more overwhelmed by the vast views from up there…especially if you are a cat on a (hot) tin roof…
And what an impossible task for the tiny scarabs climbing this seemingly endless hill of sand.
But remember:
It is easier to go down a hill than up, but the view is from the top.
– Arnold Bennett
That Thoreau quote reminded me how his ideas and approach is timeless and more folks need to follow his lead and get outside more – and go up and over hold
–
And what a nice array of beautiful photos and had to smile at the cat on a tin roof – looking over the hill!
Where was that taken ??
What a wonderful group of hills you have photographed. I liked the way you told a story in Switzerland.
Our hills do not compare, but still we have rugged ranges and the going is generally not easy. Perhaps this is how it is meant to be and that is the light or the realisation that we are meant to see. Such a thoughtful post, Ann-Christine. The dunes, patterns in the lava field and the imposing peaks really speak to me, and us all. It is a mighty world world and sometimes we conquer it and sometimes we don’t. Happy birthday for next week. 65 is a good number. May it grow with you.
Beautiful photographic examples and I enjoyed the quotes but the photo that touched me the most was that of the two men, one older one with a cane, walking with that magnificent background of mountains!
The volcano lake is amazing – that must of been quite a site
Gorgeous landscape photos! I love them all, and I appreciate that you showcase different parts of the world.
Hope you have a great birthday next week!
Methinks you saw The Light a long, long time ago . . . . shall send you a huge hug closer to the day . . .