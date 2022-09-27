LAPC #216 – Over The Hill

We are pleased to have Donna of Wind Kisses as our guest host this week, and she wonders what ”Over The Hill” means to us. Please visit her wonderful site for some more inspiration!

My interpretation is mostly an intuitional one…and my first thought was of The Great Wall of China. Climbing all those hills and mountains, at the cost of thousands of lives. And they were all buried in that great wall…

I think that I cannot preserve my health and spirits, unless I spend four hours a day at least – and it is commonly more than that – sauntering through the woods and over the hills and fields, absolutely free from all worldly engagements.

– Henry David Thoreau

Literally…these children are walking over that hill.

”Over the hill” also means the hardest climb is over and the view is terrific. So, after 12 years at school – you are over the hill too!

Just remember, once you’re over the hill you begin to pick up speed.

– Arthur Schopenhauer

Hiking in the mountains often brings amazingly magical views. Again and again…

After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.

– Nelson Mandela



In Switzerland we saw this nun contemplating the grandness of God’s Creation, and maybe the road meandering over that hill.

Over some hills you don’t reach another hill – but something totally different – maybe a volcano abyss…like this one in Iceland.

And after a volcano eruption, there are endless lavafields covering the land – the plains, hills and mountains.

I will turn 65 next week…and as I’m ageing I often wonder… when I finally have struggled up that hill – will I see The Light? The Light that our religion talks about?

And what about our animal friends? They must be even more overwhelmed by the vast views from up there…especially if you are a cat on a (hot) tin roof…

And what an impossible task for the tiny scarabs climbing this seemingly endless hill of sand.

But remember:

It is easier to go down a hill than up, but the view is from the top.

– Arnold Bennett



Thank you, Tina, for last weeks fun challenge of Opposites! So many clever and mindblowing examples. Hope to see you all this week as well. Tag your entry and link to Donna’s original post.

Next week, Tina will lead us again – on a treasure hunt…Until then, please stay safe and kind.