Macro Monday – He was here… 26 september, 2022
3 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – He was here…”
Your world is so beautiful! Hope things go well this week.
Hummingbird hawk moth? Brilliant images
Oh my gosh, these are awesome! We have something similar here that I discovered last year after all our rain. The white-lined sphinx. Now I’m always on the lookout for him, and I’ve found him several times this year. Yours looks like him but with different colors. They are so amazing! Wonderful photos!