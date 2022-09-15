Thursday Thoughts – The Last Butterflies

The butterflies are leaving – rain and less than 15 degrees C. I only see a few every day now, and they are all battered, tired and slow. Sitting in the last rays of warming sun, preferably on a wall facing south. My Buddleijas are blooming a second time, but almost only bumblebees and bees are guests. It is always sad to see the butterflies go, but there will be a new Spring for them I hope.