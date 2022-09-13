LAPC #214 – Urban Environments

You know, I don’t really understand a suburban environment. I want to be out in the woods, I want to be where it’s wild, I want to wake up and hear birds, I want to walk outside and see a gaggle of turkeys bouncing across my lawn – I want to be someplace like that – or I want to be right in the middle of an urban environment. – Karen Allen
This week Sofia asks us about urban environments – I used to love visiting big cities now and then, for a week or two. But, due to covid, the last three years we have stayed at home. I must admit I miss those adventures…
I will tell you something of why I liked visiting the cities chosen.
But you can find anything in Rome…
A gallery of the kind of urban environments that I love the most. Narrow alleyways and old buildings. But as Sofia says, new architecture can also be interesting. Like Bilbao in the header and Århus in Denmark.
Finally, my nearest big city, Malmoe – the photo taken from a plane flying in from somewhere in the world. Santiago Calatrava’s Turning Torso shining in the evening sun.
This week's challenge is about how you view any urban environments you came across, either by visiting as a tourist or the place you live in or commute to every day. What makes that city or town special and how do you capture it.
Terrific as always Ann-Christine. Loved all of the images and especially your header. While I love Bilbao I hadn’t heard of and will admit I’m not a great fan of the Turning Torso. seems rather out of place to me, altho it’s gotten lots of awards. The views must be phenomenal. I also really liked Arhus ahtough I’d not heard of it before – it looks really interesting in a funky kind of way. I guess I’m a bit of a classicist when it comes to big cities although I do love the modern architecture in NYC – just because it seems to belong there and doesn’t stand alone as the Torso does. But the image I loved the most was the painting with the woman at the window. Wouldn’t you just love to have taken an image like that?!
Thanks for bringing these wonderfull architecture into our homes, thanks to your website.
Wonderful photos! I especially love the symmetry in Denmark and the colors of Warsaw.
Thank you, Dawn! I must agree, that’s what I like about them too.
So enjoy these urban gallery around the world, AC! All are beautifully taken, and they tell stories of these special places!
Thank you so much, Amy for liking them! In fact I would love to visit a city again after these covid years…
These are awesome photos for an urban theme. It was fun seeing a different side of you ;D
;-D I am glad you found a different side of me, Cee. Since covid it doesn’t show very much, I agree…
You always have beautiful photos but this time I also enjoyed your explanations of why you loved visiting the various cities. I enjoyed the gallery the most, I think, but the quote didn’t resonate with me. We live in the suburbs and although I often long to be in nature, I only care to visit urban/big cities sometimes. At least in the suburbs I have a chance of getting to nature more quickly and easily and I don’t have to deal with as much traffic, as many people, etc.
Thank you, Janet, and I agree in a way with you about suburbs. I live in a amll village, almost a suburb to the nearest town. I love living here, for all the reasons you write, but in my heart I would love to live IN nature, and I really used to love visiting big cities for some days now and then. But I could never live there…