Guess if I was happy about this little creature last week! Some years ago we had one visiting – and now he had me smiling again. In fact I am still smiling…
Guess if I was happy about this little creature last week! Some years ago we had one visiting – and now he had me smiling again. In fact I am still smiling…
5 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Hummingbird Hawkmoth”
Marvellous. I’ve never seen a hummingbird hawkmoth outside southern climes. I can’t have been looking.
Exceptionally wonderful captures of the fast moving humming hard – wow / just great
Nice capture! We had one last year that I chased for days…..unsuccessfully…..
And what an amazing capture! Well done A-C
Excellent caught in flight photos and I love the Salvia too 🙂