Thursday Thoughts – on a Friday

/ Leya

As the possibility to comfortably comment just returned yesterday, my graphic card decided to give me another headache. So what do I do? I got my computer back this evening, and decided to still have some Thursday Thoughts…

At home, Mr and Mrs Blackbird are evening visitors, searching for tasty worms, and doves and finches, magpies and tits pay the little fountain a visit for a short bath. A day at our summer house,

we enjoyed a walk by the sea before returning for a late meal. This was one of the last warm evenings. Summer will be sorely missed but gratefully remembered.

4 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – on a Friday

  1. I enjoyed your day late thoughts, A-C. We’re in California now enjoying weather that’s hot by California standards but rather nice compared to Arizona. Of course grandson and family time helps too. 🥰

    • I feel that too. And the birds give their very thin nest sounds to us listening. Not the busy summer sounds, but softly tapping…sad. I love the robins’ tiny voice.

