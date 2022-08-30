Thursday’s Special: Pick A Word – August 2022

/ Leya

Paula is back – and here are my illustrations for the words. Check out her site and wonderful photography – and maybe join in!

INFINITE

LAGOON

MANE

SHOREWARD 

SMOKING

Thursday's Special: Pick A Word – August 2022

  1. ‘ . . . well, I don’t want to go to the manedresser . . . no combing, no cutting, no brushing, no curling . . . you do know red is a wild, wild colour . . . yes ?’ . . . the other choices too so aptly fill the words . . . . . .

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

