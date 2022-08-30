Paula is back – and here are my illustrations for the words. Check out her site and wonderful photography – and maybe join in!
INFINITE
LAGOON
MANE
SHOREWARD
SMOKING
Paula is back – and here are my illustrations for the words. Check out her site and wonderful photography – and maybe join in!
INFINITE
LAGOON
MANE
SHOREWARD
SMOKING
7 reaktioner på ”Thursday’s Special: Pick A Word – August 2022”
‘ . . . well, I don’t want to go to the manedresser . . . no combing, no cutting, no brushing, no curling . . . you do know red is a wild, wild colour . . . yes ?’ . . . the other choices too so aptly fill the words . . . . . .
Beautiful pictures of the horses, Ann-Christine!
I love these photos and the horses especially. The first one has a dark , almost black horse, with a white mane and tail. That is extremely unusual! Interesting.
Wonderful photos for Paulas words Ann-Christine 🙂
I like infinite as well, but they’re all lovely photos.
I like mane, he needs to visit the horse dresser 😂
These are wonderful..Infinite really speaks to me