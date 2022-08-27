Do you love walking in bazaars or flee markets, or just window shopping? Something found in your grandmother’s closet? Second hand is very popular in the Nordic countries right now. Do you find museums intriguing? Or, maybe like me, you love special, surprising finds in nature? I am sure you have something hidden in your archives that once surprised you or filled you with awe…
We will be happy to enjoy your finds this week! And, maybe there is a story too…?
In the header my image shows some lovely hats found at Tjolöholm Castle. I love hats…unfortunately I don’t look that good in them – but I still buy one now and then.
There is also a possibility that someone finds Me…
A precious find was the statue of Gaudí, because I finally got the chance to ask him about his art and why he stepped out in the road and was hit by a tram. Why? We would have loved him to stay and finish so many other architectural pieces…
Special thanks to Amy for last week’s happy sunshine! A bright and positive theme with many beautiful images.
Now we are looking forward to your favourite finds! Be sure to link your post here and don’t forget the tag, so we can find you in the reader.
For next week, September 3, John will be our host, and his theme will be: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles…and the places they take us to visit.
Until then – stay calm, kind and loving.
13 reaktioner på ”LAPC #214 Favourite Finds”
Well – first I loved the pug and then could not believe the wasp nest ( ouch !!!) but then came your rendez-vous with Gaudi and I cannot get my eyes off that . . . pity there was no microphone working or miracle happening . . . 🙂 !!!
Terrific post and challenge Ann-Christine. I love your hats even if you never wear them, and of course the beautiful mobile. How marvelous that you have such a wonderful reminder of your friend. Enjoyed putting my response together on this one. My post is here https://travelsandtrifles.wordpress.com/2022/08/27/lens-artists-challenge-214-favorite-finds/
That moth and the wasp nest are wonderful.
The moth disguised as a twig was a wonderful find! Nature continues to amaze.
And how very special that your friend who passddd eight years ago has such an essence in your life!
☀️😊
And here is my link for this week.
Art from a museum in NC
As Margaret says, you have set the bar high, A C! I shall have to see what I can come up with…
Yeah. WOWWWW. Just like they said. You have out-done yourself. (Did you use a clone? 🙂 ) Love all the trinketry, the twig bug, the wasp nest (!), and poor Gaudi, hit by a tram and unidentified for days, languishing until death. So sad. Where did you find the statue to put next to him?! 😉 😉 I am very intrigued by museums and may submit one I visited today. To be continued…
What an amazing selection of finds. I especially like the porcelain birds, the moths and yes I agree the wasps nests are amazing too
hi a. c., an interesting and great selection that you have chosen, I like it very much.
here is my contribution for the challenge theme, https://wp.me/p2AvI7-46K.
many greetings robert
I was unable to distinguish between the moth and the twig at first. Then you pointed towards those tiny legs and OMG!
I love your photos, always do. I particularly like this post because it’s so unique. The quotes are what was needed, they really resonate. Thank you, Ann-Christine, this made my day.
Here is mine:
Wow, what great finds indeed Leya. These are treasured memories and keepsakes as well. Thank you for sharing them. That photo with Gaudi piqued my interest and would love to ask the same questions as you….but at least you had a photo with him!
Lovely post as always!
Great photos and challenge Ann-Christine. I think the challenge is to find which out of all our favorites we want to share. Here goes…..
A great idea for a challenge, and you’ve already set the bar!