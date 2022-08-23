LAPC #213 – Here Comes the Sun

Amy is back hosting, and she comes with the sun! Please visit her beautiful site for more inspiration!

I will pick some of my favourite suns over the years – as

According to the Beatles:

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo

Here comes the sun, and I say

It’s alright

I have mostly caught sunsets, I know, but to me they are the most spectacular ones. In the header – millions of suns in Spain, and the flowers for Ukraine to be free and shine again.

Iceland an early winter morning

A winter morning at home, Hovdala

– and a misty summer morning at Lake Grecken, Sweden

View from the sailing ship in Ecuador/Galapagos

Christmas Eve, Lake Taupo, NZ 2011

My beloved son enjoying the sunset at our summer house

This is my favourite image. Walking alone along the old gravel road with my first lagotto, Mille. The soft warmth of that summer night is still lingering in my memory whenever I look at this image.

An artsy one…at Wanås. A backdrop for one of our most famous artist’s summer show.

Iceland again – because I love this country so much… and already missing it again…

Welcome to share your images of “Here Comes the Sun”– from anytime of the day. Special thanks to Patti for last week’s “Motion” theme. Through her lens and techniques, we have learned the art of capturing motion. Thank you for sharing your fun, creative motion/movement photos!

Please link your post to Amy’s original and tag your post, so we can find you in the reader.

Next week, I, Leya/Ann-Christine, will be your host – until then, stay tuned, take care and be kind.