LAPC #213 – Here Comes the Sun

I will pick some of my favourite suns over the years – as
According to the Beatles:
Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo
Here comes the sun, and I say
It’s alright
I have mostly caught sunsets, I know, but to me they are the most spectacular ones. In the header – millions of suns in Spain, and the flowers for Ukraine to be free and shine again.
Iceland an early winter morning
A winter morning at home, Hovdala
– and a misty summer morning at Lake Grecken, Sweden
My beloved son enjoying the sunset at our summer house
This is my favourite image. Walking alone along the old gravel road with my first lagotto, Mille. The soft warmth of that summer night is still lingering in my memory whenever I look at this image.
Iceland again – because I love this country so much… and already missing it again…
Welcome to share your images of "Here Comes the Sun"– from anytime of the day. Special thanks to Patti for last week's "Motion" theme. Through her lens and techniques, we have learned the art of capturing motion. Thank you for sharing your fun, creative motion/movement photos!
Love these images, AC, and the light through the clouds in Iceland has to be my favourite
Marvellous. The sun has so many moods when rising and setting, and you have captured some of this rich and always beautiful variety.
I don’t know how you do it, Ann-Christine but your posts are always an inspiration. They are poetry without the words and have the same effect on me. Your favourite is also my favourite (!) and I would also add the last one from Iceland. It’s the photo I wish I’d taken myself.
Misty morning on the lake. So lovely. That blaze of sun through the trees. And of course, your son. I say goodbye to mine later today. It always hurts 😢💗
I have the feelings but lack the words . . . thank you . . . and a warm hug . . .
What a wonderful selection
Wonderful and evocative…especially the sunflower scape
The glimmer of the first light on snow, the morning’s sun lighting up a summer night’s mist … So many images that you get only in the far north. So beautiful, and so much of its own place! You make me want to visit Sweden again …
Ooooh! Loved that Christmas Eve sunset, Ann-Christine!
Beautiful sun photos. My favorite is you last one from Iceland. It looks like a painting by English artist William Turner. He would have loved the rays coming down from the clouds .
Wonderful, wonderful images Ann-Christine! The one of your son is my favorite.
Wow, those photos are spectacular 🙂
Wowww. Great great GREAT photos. I’m gobsmacked.
Ann-Christine, such a wonderful post. When I opened it to the sunflowers I just had to smile big.
Wonderful Ann-Christine, I also loved Iceland, such a stunning country
Wow… I’m in awe of all your sun images, AC! Stunning, spectacular, breathtaking… I can see why that moring sun image is your favorite, I’m in love with it!
Thank you for taking us to iceland, so beautiful!
Stunning Ann-Christine, every one of them. I cannot choose a favorite but I did especially love the capture of your son’s silhouette. Beautiful suns all.
Beautiful photos- all spectacular. Really like the sunflowers
All the photos are nice but the one from Iceland does make one want to venture that way