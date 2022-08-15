Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade Macro Monday 15 augusti, 202215 augusti, 2022 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
That’s a great shot A-C. I have grown some of this and it is covered in bees, unfortunately it is far too big a plant for my garden so once it stops flowering I’ll have to remove it. Nice to see happy bees though 🐝🐝🐝
I love the little critter. A spider?
Oooh, LOVE this, an IWIHTT (I wish I had taken that)!
Dear Ann-Christine,
we love this simplicity, reminds us on Dürer beautifully drawing weeds.
Wishing you a wonderful week
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Totally agree! It’s beautifully seen and captured
How gorgeous.
Beautiful image Leya..