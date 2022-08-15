7 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday

  1. That’s a great shot A-C. I have grown some of this and it is covered in bees, unfortunately it is far too big a plant for my garden so once it stops flowering I’ll have to remove it. Nice to see happy bees though 🐝🐝🐝

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.