Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 9 augusti, 2022 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
Oh, love it! I failed miserably when I tried to get some damselflies…moving too fast!
So delicate! Stunning capture!
I love your dragonfly! What a beautiful photo, lovely colors!
You see things most of us may not notice . . . thank you !
I love how dainty Damselflies are. Almost couldn’t find it but once seen the blue of the Damselfly stands out 🙂