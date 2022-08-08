Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade Macro Monday – Walking 8 augusti, 2022 / Leya / 6 kommentarer
6 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Walking”
Outstanding photo, Ann-Christine!
Excellent photo Ann-Christine!
Such a stunning shot. (I do wish WP would stop the horrid adverts on the free blogs though, they are most disturbing)
That is a superb photo.
Excellent Ann-Christine 🙂
That’s such a great image.