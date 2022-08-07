Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 7 augusti, 2022 / Leya / 11 kommentarer
11 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
This is a lovely thalictrum. I have the purple one but this pink is on my list for next year. Lovely photo A-C.
So pretty!!!
That is so beautiful!
❤
Oooh, what are these? Gorgeous colour
Thalictrum delavayi, according to Wikipedia it is called Chinese meadow-rue, ? I just could not resist it!
It looks irresistible!
Oh, these are so beautiful. Not familiar with this plant, what is it?
Thalictrum delavayi, according to Wikipedia it is called Chinese meadow-rue, ?
So serene 😊
♥