Thursday’s Special with Paula. Finally. It’s been too long…Paula, you know this is my favourite challenge! Now I have pulled myself together…and here are my offerings.
COVE
DEBONAIR
GIGANTIC
TEXTURE
WINDOW
Cove – Norway
Debonair – My son
Gigantic – Denmark (The world’s biggest sand castle)
Texture – Iceland
Window – Sweden
9 reaktioner på ”Thursday’s Special – Pick a Word July 2022”
Some great images, A C and David looks very debonair… My favourite has to be the window – you know I love that image
That window is wonderful, I love the texture of the foliage against the glass
You’ve cracked it! Great images!
Great photos Ann-Christine! Especially those of you son and the window!
I love the photo of your son!!
Very nice, your son does look very debonair indeed
Absolutely love the ‘window’ . . . and smile at the wonderful sense of humour in your son’s face . . . he knows exactly what will please Mom 🙂 !
Nothing for it but to love you, Ann-Christine. My son is maybe not so relaxed or debonair, but he is here and I love him dearly. That cove is really beautiful.
What fabulous photos Ann-Christine. I love them all. I guessed that was your son, so handsome. The window to finish is superb 🙂 🙂