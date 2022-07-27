Thursday’s Special – Pick a Word July 2022

/ Leya

Thursday’s Special with Paula. Finally. It’s been too long…Paula, you know this is my favourite challenge! Now I have pulled myself together…and here are my offerings.

COVE

DEBONAIR

GIGANTIC

TEXTURE

WINDOW

Cove – Norway

Debonair – My son

Gigantic – Denmark (The world’s biggest sand castle)

Texture – Iceland

Window – Sweden

9 reaktioner på ”Thursday’s Special – Pick a Word July 2022

  7. Absolutely love the ‘window’ . . . and smile at the wonderful sense of humour in your son’s face . . . he knows exactly what will please Mom 🙂 !

  8. Nothing for it but to love you, Ann-Christine. My son is maybe not so relaxed or debonair, but he is here and I love him dearly. That cove is really beautiful.

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

