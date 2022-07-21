Thursday Thoughts – Hiding from the heat 21 juli, 2022 / Leya I knew it was going to be hot today…I could feel it in the air – it would be too much for me. So, I started out in the early morning, to dive into the fresh dew. To lose myself in the silent meadow beauties. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade
2 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Hiding from the heat”
so wonderfully you capture the beauty of summer…
Beautiful. I enjoy hiding amongst natures silence as well 🙂