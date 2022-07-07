Thursday Thoughts – Summer Mornings

/ Leya

Some mornings are made for wandering

Contemplation

And Wonder

Walking through the forest

And out in the sunshine

I wonder at the glorious gifts we have been given on this earth. We should treasure it to the full and keep it safe…for coming generations.

7 reaktioner på "Thursday Thoughts – Summer Mornings

