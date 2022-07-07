Thursday Thoughts – Summer Mornings

Some mornings are made for wandering
Contemplation
And Wonder
Walking through the forest
And out in the sunshine
I wonder at the glorious gifts we have been given on this earth. We should treasure it to the full and keep it safe…for coming generations.
