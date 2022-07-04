Macro Monday – Night and Day 4 juli, 2022 / Leya Melampyrum nemorosum, in Sweden called Night and Day. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar in … Relaterade
3 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Night and Day”
Two different colored blossoms on the same plant? And in the colors of the Swedish flag? Nature is amazing!
What a gorgeous plant, and a perfect name for it 😊
Wow, this is gorgeous! and new to me!